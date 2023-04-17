Bibb County man celebrates 103 years

Happy 103rd Mr. Bill Earwood!

He was born on April 14, 1920.

Friday, surrounded by his loving family, Mr.Bill celebrated on the porch of the home he and his wife built themselves back in the 1950’s.

He’s seen a lot and he’s done a lot in his lifetime. Earwood said this is the secret to life.

“Ahh, being good to people,” Earwood said. “I reckon I ain’t ever bothered nobody. Always been good to everybody. Hopefully they’ve been good to me.”

Five generations of Earwood’s family were present at this 103rd birthday celebration.