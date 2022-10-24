Bibb County hosting drop-off locations for National Drug Take Back Day
Bibb County is taking part in National Drug Take Back Day by designating two permanent medication drop-off locations starting Saturday, Oct. 29.
You can drop off your medications at the following locations Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and during regular business hours Monday through Friday after Saturday’s event.
- Bibb County Sheriff’s Department, 157 SW Davidson Drive, Centreville
- Woodstock Police Department, 28513 Alabama Highway 5, Woodstock
These new medication drop-off boxes are being provided with the help of the Bibb County Extension Office, Bibb County Sheriff’s Department, Woodstock Police Department and Bibb Medical Center.
You can drop off the following medications:
- Prescription medications
- Over-the-counter medications
- Veterinary and pet medications
- Medicated ointments and lotions
- Inhalers
- Medication samples
The following will not be accepted:
- Needles
- Lancets
- Syringes
- Bloody or infectious waste
- Thermometers
- Aerosol cans
- Empty containers
- Personal care products
- Hydrogen peroxide
- Business waste
- Vaping cartridges
- Batteries
If you’re not in Bibb County and are looking for a drug take-back location, you can search for one right here.