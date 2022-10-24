Bibb County hosting drop-off locations for National Drug Take Back Day

drugs, pills

Bibb County is taking part in National Drug Take Back Day by designating two permanent medication drop-off locations starting Saturday, Oct. 29.

You can drop off your medications at the following locations Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and during regular business hours Monday through Friday after Saturday’s event.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Department, 157 SW Davidson Drive, Centreville

Woodstock Police Department, 28513 Alabama Highway 5, Woodstock

These new medication drop-off boxes are being provided with the help of the Bibb County Extension Office, Bibb County Sheriff’s Department, Woodstock Police Department and Bibb Medical Center.

You can drop off the following medications:

Prescription medications

Over-the-counter medications

Veterinary and pet medications

Medicated ointments and lotions

Inhalers

Medication samples

The following will not be accepted:

Needles

Lancets

Syringes

Bloody or infectious waste

Thermometers

Aerosol cans

Empty containers

Personal care products

Hydrogen peroxide

Business waste

Vaping cartridges

Batteries

If you’re not in Bibb County and are looking for a drug take-back location, you can search for one right here.