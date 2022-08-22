Bibb County High honors fallen deputy Friday, throughout season

It’s been a month and a half since Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson was shot and killed in the line of duty.

On Friday, Bibb County High School Choctaws began their football season with a home opener.

But this year there’s a little something extra on their helmets.

“We just had these stickers placed on the back of our helmets,” said BCHS head coach Matt Geohagen. “(Johnson’s) badge number, so that way we carry him with us wherever we go.”

In a place like Bibb County, everyone knows everyone. And when one person hurts, they all do. Friday’s matchup against Chilton County High School is the first game since Johnson’s death.

“This really hit close to home,” Geohagen said. “This was in our community. We are not reading about this from some other part of the state or nation. I think with the locality of where we are, it really hit home with most of them.”

Senior Colby Collums said he is honored to wear 706 on his helmet.

“It makes me feel pretty good that I can honor a hero like that for this community,” Collums said. “He is a hero. We love him, and the family and we are here for them.”

Johnson’s family was there for the special tribute.

“Is this going to be something that takes the pain away? I don’t believe that it will,” Geohagen said. “But what this is more about is honoring his legacy and making sure that all of the people in this community that are hurting, they know that we understand they are pain, and they are not alone.”

Geohagen said there is not a better role model for the young men on his team than Deputy Brad Johnson.