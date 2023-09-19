Bibb County High assistant coach charged with having sex with student
A Bibb County High School assistant basketball coach is facing charges after being accused of having sex with a student.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation based on allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Jeremy Jermaine Russell and a student.
According to a statement from the Bibb County School System Superintendent’s Office, Russell was employed as a paraprofessional alongside serving as the assistant basketball coach at Bibb County High School.
Russell is charged with three counts of being a school employee engaging in sex with a student and was booked into the Bibb County Jail Sept. 18.
The superintendent’s office said Russell gave the board a letter of resignation, which was accepted.
Read the full superintendent’s office statement below:
September 19, 2023
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation at Bibb County High School based on allegations of an inappropriate relationship, including sexual contact, between a student and a school board employee.
Following their investigation, Jeremy Russell was arrested on Monday, September 18 on the charge. Mr. Russell was employed as a Paraprofessional and also served as an Assistant Basketball Coach at Bibb County High School.
The Bibb County School System will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement on this matter. A letter of resignation has been received from Mr. Russell and accepted by the Board of Education.