Bibb County High assistant coach charged with having sex with student

A Bibb County High School assistant basketball coach is facing charges after being accused of having sex with a student.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation based on allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Jeremy Jermaine Russell and a student.

According to a statement from the Bibb County School System Superintendent’s Office, Russell was employed as a paraprofessional alongside serving as the assistant basketball coach at Bibb County High School.

Russell is charged with three counts of being a school employee engaging in sex with a student and was booked into the Bibb County Jail Sept. 18.

The superintendent’s office said Russell gave the board a letter of resignation, which was accepted.

Read the full superintendent’s office statement below: