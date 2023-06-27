Bibb County edge rusher commits to ACC school

Bibb County edge rusher Trashun Griffin committed to Georgia Tech on Sunday, announcing his decision on Twitter:

Griffin made his commitment shortly after visiting the Georgia Tech campus, choosing the Yellow Jackets over offers from Louisville, Mississippi State, and UAB.

The 6-foot-4, 240 pound Griffin is a three-star prospect and the No. 45 player in Alabama for the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Following Griffin’s commitment, Georgia Tech 2024 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 19 in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite.