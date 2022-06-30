Bibb County deputy dies in wake of Wednesday shooting
One of the two Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies who was shot Wednesday during a police chase died today.
Brad Johnson, who was an organ donor, died this afternoon, Bibb County officials said.
Johnson was a K9 officer, and you can read more about he and his partner Bodie right here.
The man accused of shooting Johnson and Deputy Chris Poole, who is not facing life-threatening injuries, was captured early this morning.
Austin Patrick Hall, 26, will be arraigned Friday on charges of capital murder and attempted murder. Hall has a lengthy criminal history, Bibb County officials said.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor issued the following statement after Johnson’s death.
“It is a solemn day among the entire law enforcement community within Alabama as we all mourn the tragic and heartbreaking loss of Deputy Johnson.
“On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I would like to extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to Deputy Johnson’s family, his colleagues with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and everyone that knew and loved him. Truly, Bibb County and the State of Alabama has lost one of its heroes.
“In addition to Deputy Johnson’s heroic sacrifice, our thoughts and prayers are also with his colleague, Deputy Chris Poole, who was struck by gunfire over the course of the incident. Deputy Poole has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Along with sharing our sincerest condolences, we pledge to make all resources available to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office as well as the surrounding community as they grieve and cope with this unfortunate and heartbreaking situation.”