Bibb County deputy dies in wake of Wednesday shooting

deputy brad johnson

One of the two Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies who was shot Wednesday during a police chase died today.

Brad Johnson, who was an organ donor, died this afternoon, Bibb County officials said.

Johnson was a K9 officer, and you can read more about he and his partner Bodie right here.

The man accused of shooting Johnson and Deputy Chris Poole, who is not facing life-threatening injuries, was captured early this morning.

Austin Patrick Hall, 26, will be arraigned Friday on charges of capital murder and attempted murder. Hall has a lengthy criminal history, Bibb County officials said.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor issued the following statement after Johnson’s death.