Beware of merging lanes and delays during road construction

University Blvd and McFarland in Tuscaloosa

If you go through the intersection of McFarland Blvd and University Blvd in Tuscaloosa you need to be aware of some changes.

Some lanes are currently closed to accommodate heavy equipment in the area. Drivers can no longer turn left onto McFarland Blvd from University Blvd, leaving drivers to pass the intersection, make a U-turn, and then merge onto on ramp heading East on McFarland.

And people leaving the emergency room entrance of DCH Medical Center can only turn right.

Only one lane is open on University Boulevard heading toward the University of Alabama campus.

We called several agencies to find out when the road construction project would be complete. The state said it was not their construction project. We called the city of Tuscaloosa but did not hear back.

Stay with WVUA 23 News for updates on this developing story.