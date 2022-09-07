Beulah Baptist Church donates water to families in Jackson

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Caleb Aguayo

TUSCALOOSA – Following the water crisis at O.B. Water Plant in Jackson, Miss., a Tuscaloosa church is making sure affected residents have the drinking water they need.

Beulah Baptist Church has been collecting water over the past week and took off for Jackson Wednesday morning.

They collected more than 1,000 cases of bottled water. There was so much, in fact, that the church had to rent a second trailer so they could deliver it all.

Beulah Baptist Pastor David Gay said the church’s mission is all about helping neighbors

“People all over the community have responded and brought water,” Gay said. “Various churches, organizations, sororities, fraternities. It’s been a community effort, and we’re so grateful for the community.”