Betting on social media as a news destination for the young

John D'Amico, deputy executive editor for The News Movement (TNM), a social media news operation re-imagined for Gen-Z consumers, left, reviews video with reporter Kimberly Avalos, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in New York. TNM uses a staff of reporters with an average age of 25 to make tailored news content for sites like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – A new company, the News Movement, is betting on social media as a way to get young people interested in the news.

It is creating tailored news content to place on sites like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, reasoning that’s where consumers are.

The company is trying to succeed despite journalism being littered with years of unsuccessful attempts to entice people in their 20s to follow news regularly.

Created by former Dow Jones executives, it is using a staff of reporters with an average age of 25 to speak to their peers. The News Movement realizes, too, that it has to diversify to succeed.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/3/2023 11:02:22 AM (GMT -6:00)