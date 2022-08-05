Berry woman dies after wreck on Highway 43 Thursday

Photo courtesy Ryan Phillips, Tuscaloosa Patch

A two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a woman from Berry.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on U.S. Highway 43 near the 212-mile marker, about 11 miles north of Northport in Tuscaloosa County.

Tiffiney N. Barger, 41, was fatally injured when the sedan she was driving collided with another sedan driven by a 24-year-old woman from Northport.

Barger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other sedan and two passengers in Barger’s vehicle were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the wreck.