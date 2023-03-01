Berry scores $200K sewer improvement grant

sewer, city sewer, sewage, spill

The town of Berry in Fayette County has an extra $200,000 heading toward improving its sewer service thanks to a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

That money is going toward replacing damaged and dilapidated sewer lines in downtown Berry, where town leaders say sewage backups are a routine occurrence.

Affected areas include Berry’s business district, nearby houses and Berry Elementary School.

“Residents and business owners should expect to have properly operating utility services,” said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in a statement. “I commend local officials who recognized the problem, sought a solution and found one with this grant.”

Town leaders say the 60-year-old sewer system has been plagued with problems for years and they’ve gotten warnings from a state environmental agency to remedy the problem.

After this 9,574-feet sewer line replacement project is finished, Berry will have renovated its entire sewer collection system.

Berry already has a $350,000 Community Development Block Grant dedicated to the project.