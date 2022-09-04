Behind Enemy Lines: Utah State vs. Alabama

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Grace Brister

TUSCALOOSA – The Crimson Tide will face Utah State for the first game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 3. Utah State won its first game last week against U Conn 31-20.

Play-by-play announcer for Utah State Scott Garrard said that it is an advantage for the Aggies to have a game under their belt, but it is two unevenly matched teams.

“Every time we talk about our advantages this week, we have to preface it and say, “yeah but it’s Alabama,” Garrard said. “Alabama obviously has some of the best players on the planet. That’s gonna probably compensate for a lot of the advantages Utah State may have in playing a game before Alabama has. You make a lot of improvement from week one and week two in this game coming up on Saturday.”

In the Aggies’ game last week, the team was down by 14 in the first quarter but came back in the second quarter scoring 24 points to take the lead. Garrard said this is something Utah State is known to do.

“They were down by double digits nine times last year, and they went six and three in those games,” Garrard said. “It’s not something they like doing, but it is something that they are accustomed to. More often than not, they find ways to comeback and win those games. They’ve got a great quarterback Logan Bonner. Logan is a really tremendous player, he doesn’t get rattled. He’s a team leader and he finds a way to calm guys down and say ‘let’s figure this thing out, we’re gonna be okay.’ They just don’t panic.”

Garrard says that in this game specifically, it is important for the Aggies to improve, stay healthy, compete and get ready for the rest of the season.

“There’s a lot of players from the southeast on this team,” Garrard said. “They’ve got a chip on their shoulder. They want to prove to the world that they can hang with Alabama, and they deserve to be on the same field. I think the goal is to go out there, play their best football, if (they) lose, (they) can live with that. The deck is stacked against (them) in a game like this, but if (they) come out of this healthy and (they get to) compete, to me that’s a ‘W.’”

-KN-