Behind Enemy Lines: Texas A&M Aggies

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Tomorrow night the Aggies of Texas A&M will take the field in Bryant-Denny and Face the Crimson Tide for the first time since upsetting Alabama last year on October 9th.

Olin Buchanan of Texas Ags.com thinks this go-around between the two teams will be much different from last year’s contest. As Texas A&Ms early struggles have caused problems for the Aggies this season, they simply haven’t been able to overcome.

“The problem is we are at the mid-way point of the season and, they have the same recurring issues,” said Buchanan. “Makes you ask the question, can they fix these problems, or is that just who they are.”

With Quarterback Max Johnson done for the year, the Aggies will be forced to start Haynes King Saturday. King was the starter at the beginning of the season but was benched following their upset loss versus App State. The opportunity to start off the bench against the No.1 team in the nation is no small feat.

“He has the talent and the ability, but he takes a while to make decisions,” said Buchanan. “Being taken out of the lineup and having to watch for a couple of games, you can make the argument that it would be beneficial for him, but A&M’s issues go way beyond quarterback.

Buchanan thinks A&M can have a strong performance against the crimson Saturday but doesn’t believe we will see a repeat of what happened at Kyle Field last year.

“I think that A&M will play a strong game, maybe it’s best game, but I don’t know what their best game looks like,” said Buchanan. “A&M is looking at an uphill battle, I’d be surprised if A&M were able to pull off an upset and, I would bet Alabama is going to win by three scores.”