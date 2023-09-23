Behind Enemy Lines: Ole Miss Rebels

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

With the Tide back in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since their loss to Texas on Saturday.

For Alabama, when they take on Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are desperately looking for a Tide-changing win at home versus a familiar foe. We sat down with former Ole Miss football player Brett Brewer to preview the matchup.

“It’s a big game because there is still so much to play in the SEC, so you get behind the chains and a loss especially for Bama, having already a home loss, this one is a wounded animal who does not need to lose another ball game,” said Brewer. “Alabama is feeling a lot of heat right now, especially with the quarterback situation. ”

“Lane is going to have a good gameplan, and Pete Golding wants to beat Alabama more than anyone on this staff,” said Brewer. “I expect a well-prepared football team on both sides.”

Brewer says the Rebels will need to rely on the legs of their starting quarterback, Jackson Dart, to be the difference maker on the field against Nick Saban’s defense Saturday.

“They are going to have to run the QB, he is going to have to get the ball out quickly and not take sacks,” said Brewer. “They have a lot of confidence in him, he is throwing the ball extremely well, and he is a gutty kid, In some of these games, you almost have to you have to extend plays and get first downs and keep the chains moving and try not to be afraid to use him in short yardage situations.”

With this being such an early marquee SEC matchup for both teams, Brewer says whoever can walk out of Bryant-Denny with the win will need to avoid the mental mistakes and try to rely on their leaders to step up.

“Alabama has question marks, It’s not so much the talent on this team, it’s the leadership and maybe Milroe steps up to be this guy,” said Brewer. “I’m looking from the outside looking in, and I’m seeing a team struggle and you are looking for people to emerge.”

“I think that if Ole Miss doesn’t do something crazy and turn the ball over a couple of times early and let Alabama have a few easy scores, I think they will have to make them earn it.”