Behind Enemy Lines: Arkansas Razorbacks

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

When the Alabama Crimson Tide travel out to Fayetteville on Saturday, they’re facing an Arkansas team that comes in fresh off a disappointing upset loss against Texas A&M last week.

Writer for the Arkansas Fight Jacob Davis thinks the Razorbacks will go into Saturday with a better mentality.

“If they go out there, play well and dominate the line of scrimmage, and play how they do, Arkansas has got a pretty good chance for the game being at home,” said Davis. “There’s a good feeling around there that they tasted defeat after last week and they don’t want to feel that again.”

In tomorrow’s matchup, there will be an elephant on the field, and It won’t be Big AL. The Razorbacks’ sack leader and former Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders will play his former team for the first time since he transferred to Fayetteville in January.

“He’s one of the most talented pass rushers in the country, with five and a half sacks this season,” said Davis. “When he came to Arkansas he showed, he has the ability to play side to side and He’s a guy that’s gonna help stop the run and sack the quarterback.”

Davis says if the Razorbacks can keep the ball out of the hands of the reigning Heisman winner and control the pace of the game they can be successful against the No.2 team in the nation.

“Arkansas is going to try and keep the ball away from Bryce young, and that Alabama offense,” said Davis. “I’m not gonna say Arkansas has a huge chance to win, but if things align right and Arkansas tries to do what they do at home, without making mistakes they can certainly win this football game.”

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.