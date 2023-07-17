Beginning difficult conversations about race

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Peyton Newman

Building Bridges Institute for Racial Reconciliation is hosting an event Saturday, July 15 called “Afternoon Reflections.” The event will take place at the Cultural Arts Center from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will focus on drawing attention to racial inequities, sparking conversation about them and creating a safe space to do so. The event will feature local speakers as well as panel discussions from Tuscaloosa area leaders and there will also be live music from Alabama Blues Project and refreshments from Urban Bar and Kitchen.

Founder and CEO of BBI4RR Carol Caffee said this event is important to our community. “And I see some of the inequities or disparities and the challenges in communicating and dialoguing and getting resources where they’re needed,” Caffee said. “And so I just think it’s a part of the continued dialogue for democracy. I’m a real believer in America and democracy. And I want that liberty and justice for all. And I think we’re not gonna have it if we can’t have serious conversations.” Board member Quin Kelly shared a similar sentiment about these difficult but needed conversations. “Hard conversations are just a necessary part of us growing and thriving and becoming the community that we’re called to be,” Kelly said.

Guests are asked to RSVP on their website http://www.bbi4rr.org/how-we-got-started.html due to limited seating.

