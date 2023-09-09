Beautiful Conditions Ahead… Saturday PM Forecast Update

Good Saturday to you! Beautiful, dry conditions continue throughout the weekend. Lower humidity, sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s continue through Sunday.

Sticky conditions come into the picture for the start of the work week thanks to a warm front. Slim rain chances are in place for Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will quickly follow for mid-week. This will drop our temperatures to the low-mid 80s making it feel very comfortable outside!

Tropical Storm Margot and Hurricane Lee are still in the Atlantic. Hurricane Lee weakened to a Cat 3 last night but will intensify again to a Cat 4. Based on model data, Hurricane Lee is not expected to impact the southeastern coast of the US directly but could cause effects like strong turf to those areas. We will keep you updated on Lee’s track as it enters the western Atlantic. Tropical Storm Margot is expected to intensify into a Hurricane next week and track northward.

