Beating the heat at Tuscaloosa Ampitheater

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Nick Balenger

With temperatures reaching 95 degrees in Tuscaloosa, being outside can come with some risks. The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater hosted its first large event since this heat wave began.

And fans of the band Barenaked Lady were not going to miss this concert.

“It’s really hot outside and we’re headed over to the Barenaked Ladies concert. Excited,” said fan Jeff Pusch. “I haven’t seen them in 20 years. Friends came from out of town, Texas, to see it. It’s gonna be great.”

The amphitheater allowed patrons to bring in a 32 ounce water bottle, something they don’t normally do. The bottle had to be empty and reusable.

And that wasn’t the only way people were trying to beat the heat. Some people had portable fans that hang around their neck. Many wore loose-fitting clothing and many carried cold towels.

–LS–