Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food drive more than halfway through

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Leosha Dickens

There are just a few weeks left in the Beat Auburn Beat Hunger annual food drive.

This is a seven week food drive leading up to the annual Iron Bowl match against Auburn University.

Beat Auburn Beat Hunger is having it’s 30th annual drive and they are collecting canned foods and nonperishable food donations.

More than 85 locations around West Alabama have donation bins set up for anyone interested in helping the cause. Wanna donate? Check out the locations list right here. Don’t have cans but do have some money in the bank? You can donate online right here.