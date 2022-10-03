Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign is under way

While the Iron Bowl is still more than a month away, the University of Alabama and Auburn University are already in a competition. While one will come out on top, food banks in Tuscaloosa and Lee counties are the real winners.

The Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign kicked off in Montgomery on Friday, and if you’re interested in helping Alabama score off the field you can drop off nonperishable foods in the dedicated red barrels spread across the UA campus and Tuscaloosa area.

Donations made around Tuscaloosa are destined for the West Alabama Food Bank.

Since the event’s inception, the schools have collected more than 7 million pounds of food for residents in need.

Interested in donating? You can find barrel locations right here.