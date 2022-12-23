Bear fatally shot after escape, attack on Florida zookeeper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Officials say a bear escaped an exhibit at a Florida zoo and attacked a zookeeper before being fatally shot by workers.

The escape in a behind-the-scenes area happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

An emergency call was initiated when the bear escaped and the zoo’s lethal weapons crew responded.

The zookeeper was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The bear was identified as Jonny, a 5-year-old North American black bear.

Zoo officials say their highest priority is always the safety of human lives. An investigation will be conducted.

