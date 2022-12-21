Be sure to do these things to protect your car in cold weather

With temperatures dropping it’s important to remember to take proper care of your vehicle. Cold weather can put extra stress on your car. The auto repair team at Warren Tire Pros in Tuscaloosa have some tips to share.

Russ Warren said during the cold winter months drivers should make sure to do these things:

Make sure you have the proper air pressure in your tires

Make sure your windshield wipers are in good condition

Get your battery checked on a regular basis

“The winter type conditions use more power to start your car. You want to make sure you have a good battery. You can get that tested at any auto parts store,” said Warren.

Warren also said drivers should have at least a half a tank of gas in their car at all times, just in case you get stranded on the side of the road or stuck in traffic.

-kn