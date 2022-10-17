Be aware: Deadly drug fentanyl can look like candy

By WVUA23 Student Reporter Asher Redd

TUSCALOOSA – A drug disguised as candy found its way to America and safety officials are concerned about its possible presence during Halloween.

“Just keep your eyes open and watch your kids closely, and pay attention to their social media especially,” said Tuscaloosa Police Department Capt. Brad Johnson.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, and it was made for medical use.

“It’s made for terminally ill cancer patients who wear pain patches,” Jones said.

The latest number from the CDC indicated more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021. Of those deaths, 71,450 of were directly linked to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Overall, fentanyl is responsible for 66.5% of all drug overdoses.

What does that mean for parents? Be vigilant with your children’s Halloween hauls.

“I know families are probably aware of it, but the children are not aware of them,” said Capitol School teacher Lauren Amundson. “So I think families just need to take extra precautions this year.”

There are plenty of local organizations doing what they can to ensure children can have plenty of Halloween fun in a safe environment.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is hosting a Halloween Carnival on Oct. 31 at Snow Hinton Park.

Northport Police Department is hosting a Halloween celebration Oct. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kentuck Park.

