Battle for Bakhmut takes center stage in war in Ukraine

The Associated Press

Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine, has been the focus of a Russian attacks for six months in the war’s longest and bloodiest battle.

Little known outside Ukraine before the war, it has grown into a symbol of the country’s fortitude and perseverance in the face of the Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian leadership again vowed this week to keep defending Bakhmut, but some observers have warned that holding onto the city could be too dangerous and costly for Ukraine.

Troops from Russia’s Wagner Group military company have spearheaded the Russian offensive, marching on “the corpses of their own troops” as Ukrainian officials put it.

Ukrainian authorities hailed the city as the “fortress Bakhmut” that has destroyed waves of Russian assailants.

3/7/2023 4:50:02 PM (GMT -6:00)