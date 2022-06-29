Batters up: Hillcrest High School hosts baseball camp

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Hillcrest High School wrapped up the final day of its baseball camp Wednesday. The clinic hosted more than 30 kids, ages 6-12. Current Hillcrest players served as instructors.

Many of those players attended this camp when they were younger which makes this experience even more special.

The first two days of the camp are spent working on the fundamentals of baseball. The focus of the final day is competition, letting the campers put to work what they’ve learned. While improving the kids’ skills in baseball is the main goal, Hillcrest baseball head coach Mark Garner says he just wants the kids to have fun.

“I hope they learn something,” Garner said. “But from our part (our focus is) just the enjoyment… that they have fun with it.”

This is the ninth consecutive year Hillcrest has held this camp.