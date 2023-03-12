Basketball fans bring postseason mentality to Nashville

Alabama basketball’s student fan section “Crimson Chaos” showed up in force to the SEC Basketball Tournament.

Every school competing in the SEC Tournament received an allotment of 130 tickets for current students. It’s not as big of a number as Alabama has had for games at Coleman Coliseum but Crimson Chaos President, Ethan Lamb, says the students can create a good atmosphere at Nashville’s ‘Bridgestone Arena’.

“As fans we just wanted to bring the energy to kind of kick start a resurgence of our team,” Lamb said. “We can help bring home another SEC Championship this weekend.”

Lamb says Alabama’s “Crimson Chaos” group brought a win-or-go-home mentality to Nashville.

“Even though it’s not the Big Dance, it’s a party this week,” Lamb said. “We want to stay for as long as we can.”

Alabama and its fans made it to the final game. The Crimson Tide faces Texas A&M for the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena.