Barry Spitzer Soccer Camp emphasizes love of the game

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Mason Thompson

Soccer’s popularity has spiked the past two weeks.

The sport has been in the headlines with Lionel Messi agreeing to join Inter Miami FC, and NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins investing in soccer club Birmingham Legion.

Tuscaloosa is also helping to increase soccer’s profile. The Tuscaloosa United Soccer Club and Barry Spitzer hosted clinic for players between the ages of six and 14 at Sokol Park South.

It’s one of four summer sessions Spitzer and TUSC will host. He says the emphasis of the camp is to grow the game of soccer in a way that the kids will want to play for years to come.

“With Rec soccer my goal is for these kids to love the game so much from playing at (Sokol Park South) and playing at Bobby Miller that they go in their backyard and play with their friends,” Spitzer said. “Now maybe they can go watch it on TV and see some exciting soccer on TV, maybe they will play it more and more. It just grows the sport and more people love the sport.”

The Barry Spitzer Soccer Camp has one more summer session next month. The final clinic runs July 10-13 at Sokol Park South. The cost is $175 per camper.

Visit Barry Spitzer Soccer Camps website for more information.