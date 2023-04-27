Bark in the Park raising funds for dog park’s upkeep Saturday

Bark in the Park returns to Sokol Park’s Will May Dog Park on Saturday, offering family- and dog-friendly entertainment and events for a good cause.

The ninth annual event features a pet parade, an Alabama K-9 exhibition, live music, food trucks, dogs available for adoption, a dog photo booth and more.

The event’s goal is raising money for the upkeep, maintenance and improvement of the Will May Dog Park at Sokol Park. Since Bark in the Park began in 2014, the event has raised more than $100,000 for the park.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendance and participation is free for anyone who wants to bring their dogs to the event.