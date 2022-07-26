Bama Theatre undergoing interior renovations

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

Tuscaloosa’s Bama Theatre is getting a series of renovations to its interior, everything from the seats, the carpet, the stage and even the curtain.

The City gave the OK for the theatre to begin renovations a few months ago, and they are just now beginning.

Council President Kip Tyner said the renovations are much needed.

“The Bama Theatre has always been a treasure. It was the place we saw Disney movies when I was a kid, and so it is kind of repurposed and we can actually do some movies again now,” he said.

Tyner estimates the renovations will cost around $1 million.