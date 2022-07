Bama Stuff celebrates 83 years on the Strip

A staple of the University of Alabama Strip is celebrating its 83rd year in business this summer.

David M. Jones, who co-owns Bamastuff, posted a happy birthday message on Facebook earlier this week.

Jones said that although he doesn’t know the exact date the business opened its doors, it happened in the summer of 1939.

Nowadays, the business employs a fourth-generation family member.