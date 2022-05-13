Bama softball loses first round of SEC tournament

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama softball had not lost a first round SEC Tournament game since 1999. At least until Thursday night in Gainesville, when they lost 3-0 against the No. 7 Missouri Tigers.

Montana Fouts was in the circle and for the most part she was awesome, but a lack of offense and defensive miscues would doom the Crimson Tide.

“We just didn’t hit enough,” said head coach Patrick Murphy. “We didn’t continue any inning. I think the most we got up in an inning was four batters which you know that isn’t good enough, unless you’re hitting four solo home-runs, which we didn’t hit any.”

In the top of the sixth, Mizzou was able to load the bases with no outs. Kendall Bailey was able to drive in the first run of the day after hitting a dead sacrifice fly to center field allowing just one to score.

Same inning now with two outs Missouri up 1-0, and the Tigers Kara Dailey was able to line a single up the middle bringing in one more run making it 2-0.

Just as the Crimson Tide were about to escape the inning with no further damage, but second baseman Kali Heivlin with a brutal error on a routine pop-up that allowed a runner to score. Missouri would go up 3-0, where the score would not change.

The Tide’s top eight seed in the NCAA National Tournament is now in jeopardy.