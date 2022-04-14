Bama softball hosts Mississippi State Thursday

4/4/22 WSB WSB v Georgia Photo by Kent Gidley Alabama softball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

University of Alabama softball returns to Rhoads Stadium Thursday, April 14, for a three-game series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After winning two of three games in its series against No.6 Florida, the Crimson Tide’ record is currently 33-6, 10-5 SEC. Bama also moved up a spot in the rankings to put them at No.3 in the country.

The Tide leads the league in SEC play with 119 hits. Pitchers Montana Fouts and Lexi Kilfoyl have two of the highest strikeouts total of anyone in conference play. Fouts sits at the top of the list with 82 strikeouts and Kilfoyl has 44.

The Bulldogs come into this one following a series win against Missouri. They are currently 26-14, 7-5 SEC.

Games one and three of the series will be nationally televised on SEC Network. Game one is set to begin at 5 p.m.