‘Bama Rush’ highlights Alabama sorority life

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter MJ Miller

“Bama Rush” is a new documentary airing on streaming service Max about sororities and sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama. It was shot during sorority recruitment — known as rush — on campus in August 2022.

The documentary follows four young women trying to receive a “bid” to join a sorority. The movie includes testimonies from active members and alumni. Topics covered secret societies, racism in Greek life, and social media’s role in the process.

What was first thought to be an expose’ on Greek life at the University turned out to be a personal feature of the four girls and the director. The documentary doesn’t look into any particular sorority, but rather the process of bidding sororities as a whole. “Bama Rush” focuses on fitting in, acceptance and inclusivity.

According to the media release this is how it all started.

“In August 2021, the long-held tradition of sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama, also known as rush, went viral on TikTok. Becoming a viral sensation and cultural phenomenon using the hash tag “Bama Rush,” to date more than 2 billion people have watched. The feature documentary BAMA RUSH follows four young women as they prepare to rush at the university in 2022. ”

You can stream the documentary on Max- formerly HBO Max.

