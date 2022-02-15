Bama projected to have 2 players in 1st round of NFL Draft

By WVUA 23 Digital Writer Drew Pavan

Another NFL season has come and gone, and with that, it officially has become draft season in the NFL.

The University of Alabama will be sending multiple standout players to Las Vegas for the draft come April. Many of those standouts will look to have their name called on that first day.

Here are a few players that could be having their name called.

Evan Neal (junior, offensive line)

Prior till we see these players at the NFL Combine, Alabama’s All-American Offensive Tackle is the favorite to be selected with the very first pick in the draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neal has proved that he can play anywhere on the offensive line and do it well. Neal played his freshman season at Left Guard and then played tackle in his final two seasons for the Tide. I believe that building a great offensive line for Trevor Lawerence is what the Jaguars need to do.

Projection 1st Round Between (Picks 1-5)

Jameson Williams (Junior, wide receiver)

If you take away the ACL injury in the National Championship against Georgia, Williams would be the top receiver selected in the draft. Regardless of the injury, teams have seen enough of the explosive wideout, and are willing to still select Williams with their top pick. Now Jameson may not be the first receiver off the board due to the severity of his injury, but Williams may be taken in the Late First round. Look for Williams to be selected in the late first with teams like the Saints, Raiders, Patriots, and Packers are all teams in need of a wideout.

Projection 1st Round Between (Picks 18-28)

While Neal and Williams are sure things to be selected in the first round, there are a few Alabama players who might be able to slide into the first round with strong performances at the combine or their pro days. Like corner Josh Jobe and linebacker Christian Harris. They had decent junior seasons and may slide to teams in the back end of the first or early second round.