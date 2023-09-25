Bama parents talk nightlife safety during UA Parents Weekend

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter Giselle Hood

Parents Weekend at The University of Alabama is known for lively fraternity darties and Yellow Hammers from Gallettes. But it’s also a chance for Bama moms and dads to check on the safety measures in their child’s college town.

“We’ve come to watch the game at one of the pubs up the road. I was surprised to see how many people and how many police and how well organized it all was,” Bama dad Keith Stehl said. “I totally was comfortable leaving her here knowing how it’s run.”

The Strip was packed with families all weekend long enjoying the atmosphere, and many of the parents seemed happy with the police presence.

“I absolutely feel like the police are around,” Bama mom Amy Spitznagel said. “We feel pretty safe and I think both our girls do as well.”

“I think it’s great, everything seems safe and fun and I’m glad my son comes to school here,” Hope Caime added.

Efforts to make nightlife safer are everywhere. A police precinct has opened on the strip, blue light posts are present across campus, and road blocks close off The Strip every home game.

Phone apps can also be helpful for parents wanting to stay up to date on UAPD safety alerts. But Spitznagel believes it’s best to encourage her kids to stay present when going out.

“What we tell our girls all the time is safety in numbers.” the mom of a freshman and senior explained. “Never be alone, always be aware of your surroundings. Situational awareness I think is key. They’re their best advocates in their own safety.”

-kn