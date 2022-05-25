Bama lands 4-Star QB Eli Holstein

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Tuesday morning, four-star quarterback Eli Holstein from Zachary, Louisiana, announced his commitment to play at the University of Alabama.

The 6-foot-4, 225 pound quarterback originally committed to Texas A&M, but decommitted in March. Holstein chose the Crimson Tide over Florida and LSU, among other top programs.

This spring, Holstein has been one of the most impressive performers in the Elite 11 competition. Many expect the quarterback to be a five-star by the end of his recruiting process.

Holstein led his high school team to a 15-0 record and a State Championship last season.

Holstein and Arch Manning have been Alabama’s top two quarterback targets for the class of 2023. The Crimson Tide is still expected to recruit Manning.

Manning is set visit Tuscaloosa, June 11.