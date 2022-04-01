Bama Bug Fest returns in person this spring

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

The Bama Bug Fest will return this month to celebrate the diversity and benefits of arthropods at the Alabama Museum of Natural History on April 9.

This event is a community celebration of bugs, scientifically known as arthropods — a group that makes up three-quarters of all animal species on Earth.

It serves as an important opportunity to educate the public about the different roles these creatures serve in our world and to celebrate the diversity in Alabama alone.

The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. and is free of charge.

Attendees can enjoy seeing insects, cheer on cockroaches at the tractor pull races, attend storytime with the Tuscaloosa Public Library and participate in various activities at educational tables. Food trucks will also be on-site.

Bug enthusiasts can enter an online contest to name two tarantulas in the museum’s bug room. To view the rules and submit a name, visit online here.

More information can be found here.

The museum is located inside Smith Hall at the University of Alabama.