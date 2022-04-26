Bama Blitz raises $6.1 million

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

The University of Alabama raised more money than ever during its annual Bama Blitz. Alumni and supporters donated 1,329 gifts totaling more than $6.1 million during the campaign, passing a previous record of $3.6 million.

The goal of Bama Blitz is to encourage giving at any level while recognizing unique and impactful projects that would otherwise go without funding. Bama Blitz, which began April 19 and ended April 21, showcased passion projects from UA colleges and schools while accepting gifts made in real time.

All gifts to Bama Blitz are part of The Rising Tide Capital Campaign, a university wide effort to help lead UA to new heights through scholarships, faculty endowments, facilities and athletics. Of the gifts made online during Bama Blitz, 93% were $500 or less.

Bryant Bank matched gifts given to campus projects up to a total of $50,000, providing additional support to areas across campus. To date, Bryant Bank has matched $150,000 through its support of three annual giving campaigns.

The next Bama Blitz will be held in spring 2023.