Bama baseball wins final season series

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama baseball exploded at the plate on Saturday, clinching the series victory against a top ranked Arkansas 18-5.

The Tide hosted the No.7 Razorbacks for their final game of the regular season and the Tide offense surely rolled.

Bama’s offense got it going in the second inning, down 2 when Owen Diodatti was able to get the hit parade going with an RBI single scoring Drew Williamson. Along with a couple wild pitches and a couple well orchestrated sacrifice plays the Tide was able to put five more runs across the board.

Going into the bottom of the fourth the Tide were up 7-3 but they would continue to pour it on as William Hamiter started the inning with a solo homer.

The Tide would go on to add more 10 more runs, ending the regular season strong with 18-5 victory. The series win is the Tide’s first against the Hogs since May 2016.

With the win on Saturday the Crimson Tide locked in its spot as the 11th seed in the SEC Tournament.

The Tide will take on the sixth seed Georgia Bulldogs in Hoover on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m on SEC Network.