Bama baseball lands Tennessee Tech transfer Ed Johnson

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Following Monday’s announcement of starting third baseman Zane Denton’s intent to enter the transfer portal, The Crimson Tide wasted no time landing former Auburn player and transfer from Tennessee Tech Ed Johnson.

Johnson spent two seasons at Auburn, playing in just six games before transferring to Tennessee Tech in 2021-22 for his red-shirt sophomore year.

In his first season with the Golden Eagles, he batted .331 with five home runs and led the team with 44 runs scored on the year.

Johnson is an alumnus of Hewitt Trussville high school and will be Alabama’s first transfer addition this off-season.