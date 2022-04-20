Bama baseball falls to UAB 7-6

4/5/22 MBA Alabama vs Samford Team Photo by Cian Leach alabama baseball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

University of Alabama baseball was defeated by the UAB Blazers Tuesday, 7-6. The Blazers won the two-game season series after defeating the Crimson Tide earlier in the year in Birmingham, 5-4. The Crimson Tide falls to 23-15, 8-7 SEC, with 17 games remaining in the regular season. The Blazers improved its record to 23-13, 8-7 C-USA.

It was a back-and-forth game as the two teams exchanged runs all evening. Bama struck first with three runs in the bottom of the third thanks to a bases loaded walk drawn by William Hamiter and a two-out single from Andrew Pickney.

UAB was never phased as they hit a grand slam in the top of the fourth to take its first lead of the game. Bama would tie the game with one run in the fourth inning and then regained the lead with another run in the fifth. The Blazers would respond with a two-run sixth inning to take back the advantage.

Bama would go on to tie the game in the seventh, but one more score for UAB in the eighth would prove to be the difference. Blazers reliever Aidan Monza was rewarded with the win after pitching 2.2 scoreless frames. Bama pitcher Brock Guffey was charged with the loss.

Tommy Seidl led the Bama offense going 4-for-5 at the plate.

Next up for the Crimson Tide is a three-game series against No.14 Georgia at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Game one will be April 22 at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.