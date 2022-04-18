Bama baseball falls to No.1 Tennessee

4/16/22 MBA Alabama vs Tennessee Alabama Baseball's Zane Denton(44) Alabama Baseball's Drew Williamson(18) Photo by Cian Leach

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

University of Alabama baseball traveled to Knoxville Friday, to take on the No.1 team in college baseball, the Tennessee Volunteers.

After winning game one, the Tide dropped the next two games to lose the series. Bama’ record is now 23-14, 8-7 SEC. Coach Brad Bohannon said his team can learn a lot from the series.

“Tennessee is a really good team, they’re No.1 in the country for a reason, and we ran into a buzz saw today,” Bohannon said. “The biggest thing we can take away from these last two weeks is that we’ve gone on the road to two of the toughest places to play in the country and finished 4-2.”

Bama took game one 6-3, thanks to a two-homer game from Owen Diodati. Game two was close for a while before the Volunteers pulled away in the bottom of the sixth and would go on to win, 9-2. In game three, the Crimson Tide took an early 1-0 lead thanks to a Drew Williamson solo homerun. But Tennessee would go on to show why they’re No.1 in the country as its offensive firepower was too much, winning 15-4 and earning the series win.

The Crimson Tide returns to Tuscaloosa to begin a four-game stretch at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The first match-up will be a one-game showdown against the UAB Blazers and then a three-game series against Georgia.

The Tide and Blazers are scheduled to play on April 19 at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.