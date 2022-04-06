Bama baseball crushes Samford 10-1

4/5/22 MBA Alabama vs Samford Team Photo by Cian Leach alabama baseball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

University of Alabama baseball’ offense exploded Tuesday night against Samford, defeating the Bulldogs 10-1. The Crimson Tide used 12 hits and seven walks to score its 10 runs in the win. Bama improved to 18-12 on the season, as it gets ready to travel to Oxford, Miss. to take on No.7 Ole Miss.

The Tide scored four runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings and added two more in the sixth. Bryce Eblin and William Hamiter led the team at the plate. Hamiter went 2-for-4 and hit his first home run of the season, to go with a team leading four RBI and two runs scored. Eblin finished 3-for-4 and added an RBI, a walk and scored a pair of runs as well.

Ben Hess earned his fifth start of the season on the mound and was solid. He pitched 3.1 innings without allowing a run and allowed four hits and one walk to go with three strikeouts. Braylon Meyers came out of the bullpen to pitch 1.1 innings to earn his first career win. The freshman allowed one unearned run on one hit with a strikeout.

Meyers was followed by Jake Legger, Luke Holman and Brayden Gainey. The trio of pitchers combined for six strikeouts and a walk while holding the Bulldogs scoreless for the final 4.1 innings.

Bama faces the Rebels Friday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.