Bama baseball blasts Samford

4/15/22 MBA Alabama vs Tennessee Alabama Baseball's Jim Jarvis(10) Photo by Cian Leach

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

University of Alabama baseball defeated the Samford Bulldogs in Birmingham Tuesday, 9-3. With the win the Crimson Tide improved to 25-17, 9-9 SEC and Samford fell to 18-20, 5-4 SoCon. Bama’s offense exploded scoring runs in five out of nine innings.

The Crimson Tide jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the second and third frames to gain a 4-0 advantage. The Bulldogs plated one in the fourth, but Bama responded by scoring a run of its own in the sixth and three more in the seventh. Both teams would score a run in the eighth and the Bulldogs added one more in the ninth to end the game.

Eight of nine Alabama starters recorded at least one hit Tuesday evening. Owen Diodati had the best night going 3-for-3 at the plate and scoring two runs.

Brad Bohannon was pleased with way the offense performed.

“It was good to see some hard contact up and down the lineup tonight,” Bohannon said. “We also had a lot of baserunners, which was great to see.”

Next up for the Crimson Tide is a series against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia. Game one is April 28 at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.