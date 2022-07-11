Back to school sales tax holiday is this weekend

back to school shopping

It’s that time of year again, and Alabamians getting set to stock up on school supplies can do so tax-free across much of the state this weekend.

Alabama’s back to school sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 15, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

While the state is exempting tax on school supplies and other back-to-school items, cities and counties aren’t required to participate.

Tuscaloosa city and county are participating, as are Walker, Bibb, Hale, Perry, Pickens, Sumter and Walker counties.

If you’re unsure whether or not your city or county is participating, you can check right here.

Items you can buy tax-free include:

Clothing $100 or less per item

Computers, software and school computer supplies $750 or less

School supplies, art supplies and school instructional material costing $50 or less per item

Books priced $30 or less per book

View the full list below:

STHolidayQuickRefSheet22

