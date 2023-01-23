‘Avatar’ marks 6 straight weeks at No. 1, crosses $2 billion

avatar

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” led ticket sales in movie theaters for the sixth straight weekend, making it the first film to have such a sustained reign atop the box office since 2009′s “Avatar.”

The Walt Disney Co.’s “The Way of Water” added $19.7 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Its global total has now surpassed $2 billion, putting it sixth all-time and just ahead of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The only new wide release from a major studio on the weekend was the thriller “Missing.” It debuted with $9.3 million.

1/23/2023 8:45:55 AM (GMT -6:00)