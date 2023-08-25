Auto workers vote overwhelmingly to let union leaders call strikes against Detroit companies

United auto workers

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Auto workers have voted overwhelmingly to give union leaders the authority to call strikes against Detroit car companies if a contract agreement isn’t reached.

The United Auto Workers union said Friday that 97% have voted in favor of authorizing one or more strikes against Stellantis, General Motors and Ford.

Such votes are almost always approved by large margins. Contracts between the union representing about 146,000 workers at Stellantis, General Motors and Ford expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14.

8/25/2023 2:21:44 PM (GMT -5:00)