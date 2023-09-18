Auto workers’ union calls talks with Ford productive as strike continues

NEW YORK (AP) – The union representing striking auto workers is describing its latest talks with Ford as reasonably productive.

The United Auto Workers’ statement came Saturday as its limited strike against the Big 3 automakers carried into a second day.

Stellantis also gave details about its most recent offer to workers.

It raised its wage proposal, bringing it roughly in line with other major U.S. automakers.

Stellantis also described a possible solution related to an idled plant in Illinois, one that is a big issue for the union. But the offer left the table after the deadline to avert a strike passed.

