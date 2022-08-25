Auto parts manufacturer accused of using child labor

happening in alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Federal officials this week accused a Korean-owned auto parts manufacturer and supplier to Hyundai and Kia of violating federal child labor laws at an Alabama factory.

The U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit Monday in Alabama accusing SL Alabama of repeatedly hiring workers under age 16 at its Alexander City factory.

The lawsuit was accompanied by a proposed settlement.

A lawyer for the company signed the consent decree in which the company agreed to not hire underage workers, verify the ages of workers hired through a staffing agency and to fire or discipline any managers aware of the use of underage workers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/24/2022 9:27:59 PM (GMT -5:00)