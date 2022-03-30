Authorities release new details in March 28 shooting

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Aajene Robinson

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has released new information regarding a shooting March 28 that killed one man and injured another.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of 27th Street. Lamont Lakeith Cameron, 25, died from his injuries. The other victim, 25-year-old Orlando Blackmon, is expected to recover.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Commander Capt. Jack Kennedy said a vehicle what shot multiple times during the incident, and a 4-year-old boy was inside but not injured when the car was struck.

“We ask that all persons anywhere in that area, businesses or personal homes, to check any video systems that they have,” Kennedy said. “Our investigators have been canvassing the area, but we ask homeowners and businesses to check their own things, particularly for any vehicles that may have been seen fleeing the area immediately after the shooting.”

If you or someone you know has any information, contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8692